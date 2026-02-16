Driver in critical condition after IMPD pursuit ends in fiery crash on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash on Indianapolis' west side Monday, leaving the driver in critical condition after their vehicle rolled over and caught fire.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident began when officers attempted a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle. According to IMPD, the driver failed to stop, leading to a brief vehicle pursuit.

The chase concluded near Crawfordsville Road and Interstate 465, where the suspect vehicle crashed and rolled over. The vehicle subsequently caught fire, though police on scene were able to extinguish the flames before fire crews arrived.

Speedway Fire Department's B Shift Engine 89 responded to assist with the vehicle extrication, working alongside Pike Fire's Ladder 64 to free the trapped driver from the wreckage.

The driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No injuries to officers or firefighters were reported. The investigation into the circumstances leading to the traffic stop is ongoing.