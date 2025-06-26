Driver killed following police chase in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — A crash occurred early Thursday morning in Sheridan, resulting in the death of a driver following a police chase, police said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal crash at the intersection of E. First St. and S. Georgia St.

Polcie said the pursuit began when the Sheridan Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.

The driver fled, leading officers on a brief chase before they lost sight of the car.

The vehicle was later found crashed in Veteran's Park, north of the intersection. Despite immediate aid from Sheridan Fire Department personnel, the driver died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The HCSO Crash Team is leading the investigation at the request of the Sheridan Police Department, and next of kin have been notified.

Authorities are seeking public assistance and request anyone with surveillance footage along 10th St. and Georgia St. between 8:38 a.m. and 8:43 a.m. to contact them at (317) 776-5848 or through the investigations division at (317) 776-9897.