Driver shot, crashes into fire hydrant in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — A man was shot while driving, causing him to crash his car into a fire hydrant in Lawrence on Thursday.

Lawrence Police Department officers responded to the 4900 block of Leone Drive on reports of a person shot just before 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot injury.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say he was driving the vehicle when he was shot, causing him to crash into a fire hydrant.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.