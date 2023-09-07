Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Driver shot, crashes into fire hydrant in Lawrence

Lawrence shooting
WRTV
Lawrence shooting
Posted at 7:29 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 19:29:46-04

LAWRENCE — A man was shot while driving, causing him to crash his car into a fire hydrant in Lawrence on Thursday.

Lawrence Police Department officers responded to the 4900 block of Leone Drive on reports of a person shot just before 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot injury.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say he was driving the vehicle when he was shot, causing him to crash into a fire hydrant.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW