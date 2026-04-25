Driver who crashed into east side building had been shot, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A male driver who died early Saturday morning after crashing into a building at an east side intersection was found with gunshot wounds, police say.

Crews took the male to a hospital, where he died. A 15-year-old male passenger critically hurt was taken to a hospital, where the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says he is in stable condition as of Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were sent just after 12:10 a.m. Saturday to a structure collapse at the intersection of East 10th Street and Emerson Avenue.

The “call type” for this incident was later updated to an accident with injuries, and then later to “murder homicide.”

Images from the scene showed a truck had left a hole in the side of a building at 1008 N. Emerson Ave. The building sits next to a Conoco gas station.

IMPD says coroners arrived at the scene to assist in the investigation, where they discovered the driver had sustained a gunshot wound.

Police have not said if there are any suspects or identified any of the victims.

Anyone with information on this shooting and crash was asked to contact Det. Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.