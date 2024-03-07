Driver who struck, killed IU junior on scooter in 2022 reaches plea agreement

BLOOMINGTON — A woman has entered a plea agreement after she allegedly struck and killed an Indiana University junior will drinking and driving in 2022.

Madelyn Howard will now plead guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated after she struck and killed Nate Stratton in the fall of 2022.

According to court documents, Howard was going between 50-70 mph when she hit Stratton, who was riding a scooter at the time.

A police crash report said witnesses saw Howard's car swerve into the bike lane and hit Stratton.

Witnesses also saw the car driving on the sidewalk.

Stratton's father says this has been a long and painful grieving process for him.

"I think the most important thing is to say their name. We like to say Nate's name," Brad Stratton said. "We like to talk about him and we celebrate Nate. I celebrate Nate almost every day. I think that's an important message because when you tell someone, or talk to somebody, that you lost a family member -- in this case a son -- which is the most egregious form of grief as a parent, don't shy away from it. Don't avoid the subject. Don't go on to talk about your second cousin you lost, just marinate in the name of person lost and show compassion."

Prosecutors say Howard's blood-alcohol content was .22 — nearly three times the legal limit.

Her plea hearing is scheduled for May 6.