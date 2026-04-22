Drone pierces through dark night to locate a suspected thief in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE — Police say a newer technology helped to nab a suspected thief before he could burglarize a Zionsville home.

It was pitch black, and 39-year-old Fabian Eliseo Llancavil Nahuel, also known as Jose Luis Espinoza, was trying to evade police on foot, Zionsville Police Department said. Officers deployed a drone equipped with a spotlight and infrared technology to not only locate the suspect, but also guide officers on the ground to his exact location.

The drone zoomed in on the man as police closed in to make the arrest. Officers say they ultimately used a Taser to take him into custody.

Zionsville Police Capt. Marius Klykken said, "The drone was absolutely paramount in locating that suspect. He (the suspect) was located with a window punch in his pocket and some burglary type tools."

Two homeowners who spotted Llancavil Nahuel running through their backyard had tipped off police. Authorities always encourage neighbors to stay vigilant, saying community awareness can help prevent crime. “You can’t be everywhere all the time, but you know your neighborhood. You know your neighbors. You know when someone is out of town. Communicate with each other, and if you see something out of place, please call it in,” Klykken said.

The arrest happened March 21. Police say no Zionsville homes were burglarized the day Llancavil Nahuel was arrested. Online records from Boone Circuit Court in Lebanon show he was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, and false identity statement. He pleaded guilty on April 6, and was sentenced to one month in jail.

Police say Llancavil Nahuel had warrants out of Florida and Texas for grand theft and organized criminal activity. He has since been extradited to Florida and is on a hold with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Zionsville police say cases like this one are rare in the Boone County community, but the town of 33,100 residents is not immune.

Klykken said, "I'm extremely proud of our police officers and their diligence on the road every single day. they are out there working."

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