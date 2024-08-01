Drunk driver strikes, kills 29-year-old woman on golf cart in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY — A suspected drunk driver struck and killed a woman Wednesday morning in Delaware County.

The crash killed 29-year-old Lyn Cedras of New Castle.

According to court documents, officers were called to County Road 550 South, just east of U.S. 35, around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday for a "possible security concern".

At the scene, officers learned a Dodge Ram 2500 had crash into a golf cart and female pedestrian.

According to preliminary court documents, the driver, who is not yet formally charged, was driving at a high rate of speed in a when he struck the golf cart.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | August 1, 7am

Court documents allege the man had a blood alcohol concentration of .158. He was found to have a stolen semi-automatic 9mm handgun.

The driver faces preliminary charges of Operating While Intoxicated and Theft.