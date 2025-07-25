Early morning shooting leaves man dead on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side left a man dead.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) reported that officers were called to the 400 block of Griffin Road just before 1 a.m., located south of Southport Road between Meridian Street and U.S. 31.

Initially, the call was for a car crash, but upon arrival, officers discovered a man inside the vehicle who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The victim's name has not yet been released as authorities continue their investigation.

IMPD is urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and help with the ongoing investigation by calling Detective Sara Didandeh at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Sara.Didandeh@indy.gov.