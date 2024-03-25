East side bar where IMPD officer and 5 others were shot has liquor license under review

INDIANAPOLIS — Although the sign says open, the doors at 11:11 Bar and Grille remain closed after a man died and five others, including a metro police officer were shot over the weekend.

1111 Bar & Grille, previously Fuzion Ultra Lounge, has a liquor license under review. The establishment was sold and dissolved by it's owners on Nov. 1st, 2023.

The new owners applied for a liquor license in December, but the establishment is operating under a manager agreement on the previous owner's liquor license while under review.

The Alcohol and Tobacco Commission said the bar was operating as allowable under law, as 11:11 Bar & Grille's transfer application is in the appeal process.

ATC officials said, last week, 11:11's transfer was denied, and Fuzion's permit renewal was also denied. The permit was required to be renewed before it could be transferred. However, all parties are still within their legal appeal windows. Therefore, 11:11 was allowed to continue to operate while it's appeal is in process.

ATC can also confirm that Excise is investigating the incident that occurred over the weekend, and it's likely the permit transfer will be on the agenda tomorrow at the ATC public meeting.

Family and the Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died following the shooting as 37-year-old Dominique Durham Sr.

An IMPD officer and four others were injured.

Detectives were back on scene Monday gathering evidence. The shooting left at least four bullet holes in a nearby business.

The owner didn't want to speak on camera but says this shooting brought unwanted attention to this area.

"It's very scary and it's disheartening," said Crystal Niang.

It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning.

IMPD said two officers in uniform were working off-duty at the East Washington St. bar when an officer noticed chaos in the parking lot and a man firing shots, prompting the officer to discharge his service weapon at the suspect.

The officer was shot as a result.

A second officer saw the suspect shooting and also fired his service weapon, IMPD said.

The injured officer was released from the hospital Sunday.

The man who police say was shooting in the parking lot and shot by police was Durham Sr. He self-transported to the hospital and later died, police said.

"We're sorry someone lost their life tonight. Also, very happy our officer did not sustain any significant injuries although we know there is a long road ahead for him as he deals with the emotional impact of this situation," said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey.

IMPD said a firearm was found at the scene.

Cyrstal Niang visits the plaza every 2 weeks. She said the shooting was uncalled for.

"I think accountability is a big issue. Just put the guns down. It's OK to fight it out," she said.

11:11 Bar and Grille applied for a liquor license in December, and recently opened.

"I know. I know, so that's going to be bad for the business of the bar owner," said Niang.

IMPD said it's officers are no longer allowed to work off duty at 11:11 Bar and Grille following the shooting.

Body cameras were activated during the incident.

The two officers who fired their guns are now on administrative leave per standard procedure.

IMPD Internal Affairs and the civilian- majority use of force review board are also investigating.