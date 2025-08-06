East side Indy shooting leaves 1 critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday afternoon, police responded to a shooting on the east side of Indy that left a person in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 8200 block of Wysong Drive on reports of a shooting just after noon.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim was quickly transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

Authorities have detained a person in connection with the incident. However, their involvement will be determined as detectives continue their investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.