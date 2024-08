INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Thursday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue on reports of a person shot just before 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was originally reported to be in critical condition but later died.

