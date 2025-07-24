East side shooting leaves female victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the east side of Indianapolis left a female victim in critical condition Thursday morning, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4800 block of N Ritter Avenue.

Upon their arrival, police discovered a female victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Subsequently, she was transported to a nearby hospital, where she is currently reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Check back for updates.