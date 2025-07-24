Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
East side shooting leaves female victim in critical condition

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the east side of Indianapolis left a female victim in critical condition Thursday morning, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4800 block of N Ritter Avenue.

Upon their arrival, police discovered a female victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Subsequently, she was transported to a nearby hospital, where she is currently reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Check back for updates.

