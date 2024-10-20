East side shooting leaves man dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of North Oxford Street on reports of a person shot just before 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was suffering from a gunshot injury. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once his family is notified.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

