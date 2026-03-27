East side shooting leaves one in critical condition, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway on the east side of Indianapolis after a shooting left a victim in critical condition on Thursday.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 10100 block of King Arthur Dr just after 8 p.m.

On the scene, officers found one victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. IMPD is reporting that the victim is in critical condition and was taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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