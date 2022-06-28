Employee injured after shooting near Juvenile Detention Center: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — An employee of the Juvenile Detention Center on the city's east side was injured after being hit by a bullet while inside the building.

According to IMPD, the shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. at the detention center located at 25th Street and Keystone Avenue.

Police say the employee was at her desk when a bullet struck her but did not puncture her. The strike caused minor injury and she was not transported to the hospital.

According to IMPD, no juveniles housed at the detention center were in the vicinity when the shooting occurred.

Investigators are working to determine where the shot was fired from. Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.