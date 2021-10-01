Watch
Employee robbed at gunpoint while refilling ATM at Lawrence bank

Photo provided/Dave Franklin WRTV
LAWRENCE — Lawrence police are investigating after an employee was robbed at gunpoint while refilling the ATM at a bank.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. Friday morning when Lawrence police responded to the Chase Bank drive-thru ATM's, located at 4200 N. Franklin Road where a Brinks messenger who was refilling the ATM's was robbed by at least two individuals.

The Brinks messenger reported that as he was servicing the drive-thru ATM's he was approached from by behind and was confronted by two men, one of whom displayed a handgun demanding cash.

After they obtained the cash, the two men took off on foot, possibly into a nearby vehicle, though a description for that vehicle hasn't been confirmed.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or 800-222-8477.

