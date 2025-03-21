Evidence indicates two missing dogs may have been shot in Boone County, sheriff says

BOONE COUNTY — An investigation into two missing Labradors is underway in Boone County.

On March 18, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the Humane Society of Clinton County about two missing chocolate Labrador Retrievers believed to be on a property in Boone County.

On Friday, investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with Animal Control, executed a search warrant at the specified property.

During the search, police said evidence was collected suggesting that the dogs had been shot and killed. However, their bodies were not found at the scene, raising further questions about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, with all parties cooperating with authorities. The Sheriff’s Office has advised that no further updates will be available until the case is sent to the prosecutor for review.