Former Department of Corrections employee convicted of child molesting

PENDLETON — A Madison County jury has convicted a former Indiana Department of Correction official of molesting a child.

Thomas Francum, the former executive director of technology at the Indiana Department of Correction, was found guilty on Count 1 Child Molesting, a Class C Felony, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He was acquitted on a second count of child molesting.

Prosecutors said the molestation happened between August 2010 and August 2016 at Francum’s home near Pendleton Correctional Facility.

WRTV contacted the defense attorney for Francum, and we are still waiting to hear back.

Francum denied the allegations and said the victim in the case was “lying and was being coached by his mother,” read court documents.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 11.