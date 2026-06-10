Ex-Indiana deputy fire chief faces 55 charges including child exploitation, voyeurism

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A former deputy fire chief faces dozens of charges, including child exploitation and voyeurism, after a months-long investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Heflin, 57, was charged June 4 with 55 criminal counts. The charges stem from alleged crimes between December 2021 and April 2026.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began in December 2025 when a woman renting a room from Heflin found a hidden camera in her bedroom.

The camera was attached to a modem and facing her bed. The woman was not aware it had been placed there, according to court documents.

The woman became suspicious and installed her own cameras. Those cameras captured Heflin going through her belongings in her bedroom, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant for Heflin's phone. The device contained multiple videos and images of people in private settings, court documents show.

One video appeared to show a child approximately 9 years old undressing.

Other videos showed people in showers and bedrooms at what investigators determined was the Gregg Township Fire Department.

Heflin was terminated from Gregg Township in March 2025 due to complaints from female members, police said.

One woman told police Heflin came into her room at the fire station while he thought she was asleep and molested her, court documents show.

Another woman told police Heflin responded to her home after a domestic dispute. He allegedly came back later to offer her a massage and make sexual statements toward her, police said.

Two women who knew Heflin told police he placed cameras in a 13-year-old's room and was previously fired from a cable company for putting a camera in a women's bathroom, court documents show.

Heflin's charges include:



Eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material involving a victim under 12

Multiple counts of child exploitation

Attempted child exploitation

Voyeurism with a camera

Official misconduct

Sexual battery

Heflin is also charged with resisting law enforcement and unlawful carrying of a handgun during his arrest.

Co-defendant Angela VanMatre, Heflin's girlfriend, faces five conspiracy charges, including conspiracy to commit child exploitation and voyeurism.

Text messages show VanMatre and Heflin discussing the best angles for hidden cameras and where they are hidden, court documents said.

Heflin's bond was set at $250,000 property/surety plus $50,000 cash. VanMatre's bond is $10,000 property/surety plus $600 cash.

A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 27, 2026.

Fire department response

Gregg Township Fire Department released the following statement in response to Heflin's charges: