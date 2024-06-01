Exchange of gunfire leads to police chase in Downtown Indy, two arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with IMPD lead to a police chase in Downtown Indy early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at around 3:20 a.m., officers working downtown in the 100 block of S Meridian St. heard gunshots.

Officers began to look for where the shots came from and located an individual. At some point, police said an officer-involved shooting occurred. Neither the officer or the suspect was struck or injured.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle and a short pursuit followed. It ended in a crash involving parked vehicles in the 800 block of North East Street.

Police said officers immediately detained two people following the pursuit and a firearm was located.

IMPD

"At this time, there are no injuries to the officer involved and it is not believed that there are any injuries to the suspect(s) due to the officer involved shooting or vehicle crash at this time," IMPD said in a press release.

According to police, the officer involved in the shooting was wearing body-worn camera but it was not activated during the incident.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene for a criminal investigation.

A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs.

The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure in an officer involved shooting investigation.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.

Anyone with information is asked to call on the incident, is asked to call Detective Gary Toms at the homicide office by calling 317-327-3475. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

