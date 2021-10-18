Failure to appear warrant issued for father accused of shaking his son to death

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has issued an arrest warrant for an Indianapolis father accused of shaking his infant son to death in August.

Superior Court Judge Shatrese M. Flowers Issued the warrant after Brandon Herring failed to appear for an Oct. 14 hearing, online court records show.

Herring, 22, had posted a $20,000 bond and was on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for aggravated battery in the death of his son 4-month-old Jaxson Thompson.

"I really just want everyone to be aware and to kind of keep an eye out for him," said Savannah Thompson, Jaxson's mother and Herring's former girlfriend. "He is very dangerous."

Provided by Savannah Thompson Jaxson Thompson and his mother Savannah Thompson

According to a probable cause affidavit, Thompson was at work when Herring violently shook their son on Aug. 27 at the couple's apartment in the 2900 block of South Pennsylvania Street.

Herring told an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective that he shook Jaxson for seven to 10 seconds before the boy went limp.

“I lost my cool,” Herring said, according to the affidavit.

Jaxson was in intensive care at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health until he died on Aug. 29.

Records show that Herring failed to appear for an Oct. 14 hearing in which prosecutors had asked the judge to revoke his bond. A spokesman for Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Herring violated release conditions by contacting a witness and not complying with his electronic monitoring.

Thompson told WRTV that Herring texted her twice and called her once but did not leave a voice mail. In one of the texts, Thompson said Herring told her: "I'm sorry."

"We just want him caught," Thompson said, "and want everyone to be aware that he is out here and dangerous."

Provided by Savannah Thompson. Brandon Herring

Herring's attorney, Juan Pablo "J.P." Roman-Lagunas, declined to comment.

Herring faces a felony charge of aggravated battery, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison if convicted.

Jaxson's family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs and other expenses.

More: 'I lost my cool': Father charged with aggravated battery in infant son's shaken-baby death | South-side mother pleading for justice for infant son allegedly killed by his father

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on Twitter: @vicryc.