Fairmount officer resigns after K-9 dies in back of patrol car

Fairmount PD
Posted at 1:42 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 13:43:19-04

FAIRMOUNT— Indiana State Police is investigating after a K-9 died in the back of a Fairmount officer's patrol vehicle.

According to Fairmount PD, K-9 Zeusz passed away on September 10 in the back of the officer's vehicle. The officer was then placed on administrative leave.

On September 11, Indiana State Police was contacted to investigate the incident. The next day, the officer resigned from the Fairmount Police Department.

K-9 Zeusz was taken to Comfort Veterinary Hospital for an autopsy, though no details on the cause of death have been released.

The case is being actively investigated by Indiana State Police.

