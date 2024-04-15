Family remembers loved one killed in Fedex Mass shooting three years ago

INDIANAPOLIS--- Karli Smith’s family is making sure the 19-year old’s life will never be forgotten. “You don’t know how short your baby’s life is going to be because of someone else’s actions,” Karen Smith, Karli’s mom said.

Karli lives on in many ways. Every month on the 15th, family and friends gather to celebrate Karli’s legacy. Sometimes they go to Taco Bell, Karli’s favorite spot, or to FedEx where there is a memorial.

“It wasn’t real for the first year, I thought that she was going to come home and say, “mom you couldn’t believe what happened,” Karli’s mom added.

WRTV

Three years ago, police say eight people were shot and killed while they were working at the FedEx Ground facility on Maribel Road in Indianapolis. Karli was one of them.

“I will never get another new picture of her, I will never hear her say, I love you goodnight,” Karli’s mom told WRTV.

WRTV

Smith’s family gathered at her favorite park to share memories and celebrate her life and legacy. She graduated from IPS – the teen loved the game of softball.

“I’ll never get another hug from her, but I have memories of the one that I did get, and they mean the world to me,” Smith added.

The Smiths have each other – to keep Karli’s name alive and make sure that she is never forgotten.

“I don’t want anybody to forget her – she is too perfect to forget,” Karli’s mom concluded.