17-year-old recovering in hospital after being shot at gas station on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis teenager is recovering at the hospital after being shot at a west side gas station.

“My baby is 17, she hasn’t even gotten to live half of her life. Now she has to go through counseling and see a neurologist,” Twyla Wright said.

Wright watched her daughter, Tayler Robinson, come into this world 17-years-ago.

Provided

“I want all these adults, and especially the kids, to put the guns down,” Wright said. “I want these parents to pay attention to their children.”

Over the weekend, Wright got a call she never expected to get — that her daughter was in the hospital after being shot.

Provided

“Before they took me to the room, they told me she had to be airlifted because she wasn’t shot in the arm, she was shot in the head,” Wright said.

Wright says her daughter was at a Shell gas station on the west side of Indianapolis. Tayler’s boyfriend went inside to go get snacks when she says someone opened fire.

“They just started shooting inside the gas station and my daughter was trying to duck. He opened my daughter’s door and she pleaded for her life, and he shot her,” Wright said.

Provided

Last year was a violent year at Indianapolis gas stations.

IMPD numbers show there were at least eight homicides at occurred at gas stations around the city.

Wright’s family knows the dangers of being at an Indianapolis gas station now for the second time.

“Two-years-ago, my son and the mother of my grandchildren were at a gas station near 30th and Lafayette when they were shot. By the grade of God, they survived,” Wright said.

IMPD says the case remains under investigation at this time.