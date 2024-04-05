Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Family says Indianapolis man remains in hospital after being hit during spinning event

An Indianapolis man is recovering after his family says he was allegedly hit while a spinning event was going on in a northeast side parking lot.
web 1.jpg
spinning event.jpg
spinning event2.jpg
Posted at 6:01 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 18:13:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man remains in the hospital after his family says he was allegedly hit while a spinning event was going on in a northeast side parking lot.

“It’s a sight that you will never forget. We are still trying to relearn stuff,” Amanda Crosier said.

Crosier is talking about her 19-year-old son, Trenton Gremillion.

The incident happened in late March in a parking lot near 25th and North Sherman Drive. Police say the driver who allegedly hit Trenton took off after the incident.

spinning event.jpg

 “Stand up and take responsibility, he is still somewhere out there. I don’t want jail time. Jail time doesn’t fix the issue,” Crosier added.

Trenton’s mom says her son still has a long road ahead.

“We don’t know if there is going to be permanent brain damage, that’s our next steps,” she said.

spinning event2.jpg

Street takeovers and spinning events are nothing new here in the Circle City. It’s something that IMPD is working to crack down on.

“We have seen an increase in violence associated with the street takeovers and spinners,” Deputy Chief Richard Riddle told WRTV.

Trenton’s mom wants people to be more careful when have these types of events.

“Start setting up safety stuff for these meets. If they are going to do it, at least be safe because the next one might not make it,” Crosier said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!