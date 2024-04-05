Family says Indianapolis man remains in hospital after being hit during spinning event

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man remains in the hospital after his family says he was allegedly hit while a spinning event was going on in a northeast side parking lot.

“It’s a sight that you will never forget. We are still trying to relearn stuff,” Amanda Crosier said.

Crosier is talking about her 19-year-old son, Trenton Gremillion.

The incident happened in late March in a parking lot near 25th and North Sherman Drive. Police say the driver who allegedly hit Trenton took off after the incident.

“Stand up and take responsibility, he is still somewhere out there. I don’t want jail time. Jail time doesn’t fix the issue,” Crosier added.

Trenton’s mom says her son still has a long road ahead.

“We don’t know if there is going to be permanent brain damage, that’s our next steps,” she said.

Street takeovers and spinning events are nothing new here in the Circle City. It’s something that IMPD is working to crack down on.

“We have seen an increase in violence associated with the street takeovers and spinners,” Deputy Chief Richard Riddle told WRTV.

Trenton’s mom wants people to be more careful when have these types of events.

“Start setting up safety stuff for these meets. If they are going to do it, at least be safe because the next one might not make it,” Crosier said.