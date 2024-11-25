Family seeks answers after son was shot, killed on Indy's east side in Oct.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is searching for answers after their loved one was shot and killed last month.

“My child doesn’t get a second chance. Christmas is coming around, and his birthday is next month,” Sarah Peters said.

Police say her son, 21-year-old Jeique Peters, was shot and killed on Saturday, Oct. 19 near 21st and Drexel Avenue on Indy’s east side.

“Keep an eye on your child, make sure you know his or her every move, from social media to school to the company he or she keeps,” Peters said.

Police say the case remains under investigation and have not released a motive for the shooting at this time.

As of this summer, IMPD reported a 72.5% homicide clearance rate.

“You never know when it’s going to your child next,” Peters said.

Now, she is hoping for the person responsible to be held accountable.

“Put the guns down,” Peters said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Daniel Hiatt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Daniel.Hiatt@indy.gov.

Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

