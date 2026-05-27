Famous civil rights attorney takes on Fort Wayne Tim Hortons death case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WRTV) — A prominent civil rights attorney has been hired by the family of a woman who died after a fight at a Fort Wayne Tim Hortons.

Ben Crump, who has handled high-profile cases such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, will represent 75-year-old Anita Grayson.

Grayson died May 13 after a physical altercation with employees at the Tim Hortons on Ice Way.

Surveillance video of the incident went viral on social media, with many people calling for accountability of the restaurant's employees.

However, police said false information and poor-quality video have led to misinformation.

Attorney Crump issued the following statement in a press release:

Anita Grayson was a 75-year-old mother, and her family is grieving a sudden and painful loss. They have urgent questions about how a visit to a neighborhood coffee shop ended with the loss of their loved one, and they deserve clear, complete, and timely answers. We have been retained to stand with the Grayson family to make sure their voice is part of this process, and to see that this investigation is thorough and fair. Our focus is on supporting this family and on making sure the truth is established. Attorney Ben Crump

What Happened May 13

According to police reports, Grayson entered the Tim Hortons around 8:09 a.m. She wanted to address an issue with her drive-thru order.

Police said Grayson began “berating” a 17-year-old employee, prompting a 20-year-old shift lead to intervene.

Things escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

After the incident, Grayson became unresponsive and was pronounced dead after being transported from the scene.

The coroner's office said the cause and manner of Grayson's death remains pending. Allen County Prosecutor's Office is currently reviewing the case.

Police responded to public outcry with the following statement: