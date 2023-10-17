Far east side Indy shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is responding to a shooting that left one person dead and one person in critical condition on the far east side of Indianapolis Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of 30th and Mitthoefer just before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found one victim with gunshot injuries that was deceased.

A short time later, IMPD responded to another report of a person shot at E. 56th St. and N. Post Rd and found a person with gunshot injuries.

The victim is in critical condition. Police believe this shooting is associated with the incident at 30th and Mitthoefer.

This story will be updated when more information is available.