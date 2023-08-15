Far east side shooting leaves one dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis on Monday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the area of 4200 N Edmonson Ave. for a report of a person shot.

Police said upon arrival, they located an adult male with gunshot injuries on the sidewalk.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

IMPD is asking anyone who may have a camera on their house to look at their cameras shortly before 10 p.m to check for suspicious vehicle or people.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.