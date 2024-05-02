Fatal carjacking victim’s family begs prosecutor’s office, courts for no plea deal for suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Shane Coffman, who was killed in a carjacking on Monday, pleads with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and courts for justice.

Shane Coffman, 51, died following a carjacking at a gas station on English Avenue. Police say he was rammed into a gas pump when a man stole his car.

Shane Coffman's wife spoke to WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson about the message she wants the prosecutor and everyone else to hear.

"My plea is please do not let him out. Please do not let him out," said Julie Coffman.

Julie Coffman is begging for authorities to give the harshest penalty possible under Indiana law to the man accused of killing her husband.

“He deserves the maximum. You owe that to us,” said Julie Coffman. “The state keeps letting him go and they owe us protection, not plea deals. Do I get a plea deal? I don’t get a plea deal.”

Police say the 51-year-old father of seven, grandfather, husband and friend was rammed into a gas pump while holding onto his car door during the carjacking.

PREVIOUS | Suspect in carjacking was released from jail hours before killing father of 7 (wrtv.com)

“He was the top of our family, the rock. No one knows what to do,” said his daughter, Jadess Coffman.

The 33-year-old suspect is preliminary charged with murder and robbery. WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

Jail records show he was just released from jail around two hours before the carjacking for a suspected DUI case.

The gas station where the carjacking happened is around the corner from the jail.

"He was walking from the jail and stole the vehicle. What does that say about this man? Doesn't say anything good," said daughter Samantha Coffman.

Court documents show the suspect took a plea deal in March for a narcotics case. His 360-day sentence was suspended.

Documents also show, the suspect was on probation for a previous auto theft conviction.

RELATED VIDEO | Suspect released from jail hours before deadly carjacking

Deadly carjacking victim identified

He was ordered to take mental health medication throughout his remaining sentence.

“He would forgive the guy who did this, help him and give him a ride. If he would’ve gotten him out of the car, he would’ve helped him,” said Julie Coffman.

Julie Coffman’s family is heartbroken and praying for answers through the justice system.

“I don’t want this to happen to the next family because people like this keep getting out [of jail] and doing the same things. He should spend the rest of his life in prison because we are going to spend the rest of ours in our own prison,” Julie Coffman said.

Provided

"I don't think he deserves execution, but I don't think he deserves to be walking the streets freely like my dad once was," said Samantha Coffman.

The prosecutor's office will determine formal charges.

The suspect remains at the Marion County Jail.

Shane Coffman's funeral will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Assembly of God Church, located at 6822 US-31 S. in Greenwood. He was the main provider for his family. To make a donation, click here.

Indianapolis FOP president, Rick Snyder, has long been calling for harsher sentences for criminals. He released the following statement: