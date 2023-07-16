Fatal hit and run crash leaves one dead on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run crash on Indy's east side Saturday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to E. 34th Street and Leland Avenue on a report of a person struck around 11:30 p.m.

Police said they found an adult man in the street who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The man was later died at the hospital.

Preliminarliy, officers believed the male was riding a bike eastbound when he was struck by a vehicle that was also going eastbound that left the scene.

IMPD crash investigators are actively investigating. Police said they will release a suspect vehicle when they get more information.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.