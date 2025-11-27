Fatal shooting on east side leaves one dead, one critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting Thursday on Indianapolis' east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 10:20 a.m. in the 3700 block of Audubon Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

IMPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police have not released information about the victims' identities or whether any suspects have been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.