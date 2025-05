INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been detained following a fatal shooting on Friday evening, IMPD said.

According to police, IMPD officers responded to 39 Burbank Road on a report of a person shot just after 6 p.m.

A victim was found with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. IMPD confirmed the victim was pronounced deceased.

IMPD has not released any information about the victim or the person detained.

This investigation is ongoing.