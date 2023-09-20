Father, daughter enter plea deals after fatally hitting 3 teens in May 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — Two of the drivers involved in the crash that killed three teen pedestrians in May 2020 entered a plea agreement earlier this week.

Okadema Link, 52, and Shantiana Willis, 27, both pleaded guilty to three counts of Causing Death When Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated.

Link's plea agreement holds a sentence of 36 years, with no more than 21 years to be served in prison. Willis's plea agreement holds a sentence of 27 years, with no more than 18 years to be served in prison.

Kiera Brown, 15, David Evans, 14, and Tyjiana Velez 13 died when struck by Link and Willis in the 3600 block of Kessler Boulevard.

Photos provided by family

Link is Willis' father, according to court documents.

The pair were in separate vehicles and both traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing, according to court documents.

According to court documents, investigators believe Link’s vehicle was traveling approximately 73 mph, two seconds prior to the crash and Willis’ vehicle was traveling approximately 88 mph just before the crash.

The speed limit on Kessler Boulevard North Drive is 35 mph.

Link and Willis are scheduled to be sentenced on November 2.

