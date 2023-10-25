Father sentenced to 52 years after pleading guilty, but mentally ill in death of 10-year-old son

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 52 years in prison after pleading guilty to the death of his 10-year-old son in July 2020.

Anthony Dibiah was sentenced on Wednesday, more than three years after he admittedly killed his son, Nakota Kelly.

Dibiah, 40, plead guilty but mentally ill in a plea agreement in September.

Nakota lived with his mother in Wabash and was on a court-ordered weekend visit when prosecutors say Dibiah smothered the boy to death on July 18, 2020, did something to dispose of the boy's body and fled the state.

Police found blood smears and brain matter in Dibiah's Indianapolis apartment.

Dibiah's plea of guilty but mentally ill means he would be evaluated and treated for mental illness while he serves his prison sentence.

To date, Dibiah has never said where Nakota's body is.