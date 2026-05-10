Father, son found dead at home in Anderson; suspect in custody

ANDERSON, Ind. (WRTV) — An Anderson man faces charges of two counts of murder after deputies found two men dead at a home late Saturday night.

Madison County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the home in the 3000 block of County Road North 200 West, or Florida Road, around 11:40 p.m., after a witness called to report a physical dispute between the men.

When they arrived, investigators soon found two men, Koty Riall, 37, and his father, 58-year-old Rodney Riall, dead at the scene.

Koty Riall was found in a detached garage, having suffered "multiple wounds from a sharp-edged object."

Rodney Riall's body was located somewhere between the home and the garage. Deputies say he had been shot multiple times.

The suspect, 41-year-old John Worley, was taken into custody at the scene and later booked into the Madison County jail.

The sheriff's department says investigators are still working out the details about what led up to the killings.