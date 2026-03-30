Fayette County man dies in officer-involved shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY— A 71-year-old man died after being shot by a Fayette County deputy during a domestic disturbance call Sunday night, police said.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office has requested Indiana State Police conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. to a residence near the 6000 block of County Road 200 E, according to police. They were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance involving shots fired.

Officers established a perimeter around the home and called for three people inside to exit safely.

About an hour later, officers saw Michael Sims, 71, point a firearm at other people inside the residence, according to police. He then pointed the weapon toward law enforcement.

A deputy fired his department-issued rifle, striking Sims, police said.

Paramedics immediately began life-saving measures. Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies or other individuals were injured, police said.

Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the scene. They are conducting a thorough investigation into the events leading to the shooting.

The involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation outcome, police said. This is standard protocol.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Connersville Police Department, Fayette County Coroner's Office and Fayette County Prosecutor's Office assisted Indiana State Police in the investigation.

The findings will be presented to the Fayette County Prosecutor's Office for review upon completion.