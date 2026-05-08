FBI agent turns himself in on sexual battery warrant in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A supervisory special agent with the FBI turned himself in at the Marion County Jail on a warrant for sexual battery.

A police report obtained by WRTV shows that Timothy Healy was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Jail records show Healy was booked into the Marion County Jail on a charge of felony sexual battery. He was released on Thursday.

According to the FBI’s website, Healy works as a supervisory special agent with the FBI’s Crisis Negotiation Team in Quantico, Virginia. A police report lists a Virginia home address.

A probable cause affidavit was not immediately available.

WRTV has reached out to the FBI and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for more information.

This story will be updated.