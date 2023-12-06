Watch Now
FBI agents serving warrants on multiple locations in Central Indiana

Shea Goodpaster/WRTV
FBI agents serve search warrants in the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. IMPD officers were called to assist with the investigation at 6:44 a.m., records show.
Posted at 8:14 AM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 08:55:01-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal agents are serving warrants on the north side and other locations in Central Indiana, according to the FBI.

An FBI spokesperson told WRTV on Wednesday that agents are "active in multiple locations" in and around Indianapolis.

The investigation is on-going and more information will be released on a later date, FBI spokesperson Steven Secor said.

A DEA spokesman confirmed their agents are also involved in the investigation.

Agents and Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were seen at a home in the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue about 8:30 a.m.

IMPD was called to assist with the Keystone Avenue investigation at 6:44 a.m., records show.

The FBI is also serving warrants near East 25th Street and North Post Road and in Muncie.

