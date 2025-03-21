Watch Now
FBI and DEA execute eight drug-related arrest warrants in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday morning, local and federal law enforcement agencies issued multiple arrest warrants in the Indianapolis area.

Officials with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed to WRTV that a total of eight arrest warrants were executed at various locations across the city.

The agencies have indicated that the arrests are connected to drug-related offenses, though specific details regarding the suspects and the nature of the drugs involved have yet to be disclosed.

The DEA says more information will be released later today, as the investigation continues.

Stay tuned for further updates as more details become available.

