FBI and ICE arrest El Salvador citizen in deadly 2024 crash

Indianapolis — The FBI Indianapolis and ICE have arrested a 26-year-old El Salvador citizen who was wanted for his role in a deadly crash on the city's southwest side in 2024.

Alexis Otoniel Hernandez-Araujo was arrested on Thursday morning in Indianapolis and was unlawfully present in the United States.

According to court documents, the incident that led to the charges occurred on July 6, 2024, in the 1200 block of Reisner Street.

Hernandez-Araujo was allegedly driving under the influence at a high rate of speed when he collided with another vehicle driven by a pregnant woman. The crash resulted in the death of his 19-year-old brother, a passenger in Hernandez-Araujo’s vehicle, who was ejected from the car.

The occupants of the other vehicle also suffered severe injuries. A 5-year-old child sustained critical injuries, including a skull fracture and a broken hip, while both a 14-year-old passenger and the female driver were also seriously injured.

At the time of the crash, Hernandez-Araujo’s blood alcohol content was reportedly over the legal limit of 0.08.

WATCH | Southwest side crash leaves one dead, alcohol believed to be a factor

As WRTV previously reported, the crash also left seven other vehicles in the area significantly damaged.