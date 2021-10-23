FBI announces $20,000 reward in 40-year-old case with ties to Indiana

MASSACHUSETTS — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 to anyone who can provide information about a 40-year-old case with ties to Indiana, involving longtime fugitive Andrew P. Dabbs.

The FBI Boston Division, the Norton Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office are asking for the public's assistance in finding Dabbs, who is wanted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend on Oct. 10, 1981.

Photo provided/FBI

According to a release sent by the FBI, Dabbs should be considered armed and dangerous.

Andrew Peter Dabbs, also known as Peter Dabbs, is wanted for the murder of Robin A. Shea.

The couple was driving through Norton, Massachusetts when Dabbs allegedly shot Shea in the chest and pushed her body out of the vehicle and onto the side of a road, where she was later found by a passing motorist.

Photo provided/FBI

On Nov. 3, 1981, Dabbs was indicted for murder by the Bristol County Superior Court in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest. On Sept. 20, 1982, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Dabbs by a United States Magistrate in Massachusetts after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Dabbs is described as a Black male with brown eyes, and would now be 78 years old. At the time of the murder, he weighed about 180 pounds and was approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He had a mole on the right side of his nose, a scar on his arm, and skin grafts on his leg from a burn. He was also an auto mechanic and may have possessed weapons and was known to use drugs.

Photo provided/FBI

According to the FBI, his last known address was in Derry, New Hampshire, but he also has ties to Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Robin Shea’s sister, Joyce Carter, added, “The reality is that this is unfinished, it’s unfinished in the sense that I’m talking about it and he’s out there somewhere. Maybe he’s dead, and if he is, I would love to know that, I would love to know more of that detail, and if he isn’t dead if he’s alive, he needs to pay for what he did,” said Robin Shea's sister, Joyce Carter.

Photo provided/FBI

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).