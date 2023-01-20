Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

FBI asking for help finding Michigan bank robber who later stole a truck in Lafayette

Jacob Robert Edwards .png
Provided/FBI
Jacob Robert Edwards
Jacob Robert Edwards .png
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 15:46:07-05

LAFAYETTE — The FBI is asking for help locating a wanted man who may be in Indiana.

On Jan. 17, Jacob Robert Edwards robbed a bank in New Baltimore, Michigan.

Two days later, authorities say he stole a truck in Lafayette and led police on a chase that ended in a crash in Henning, Illinois. Edwards escaped from the crash scene and is still at large.

The FBI believes Edwards has a gun from the truck and is armed and dangerous. He may have come back across the state border into Indiana.

If you see Edwards, do not approach him and call 911.

If you have any information regarding Edward’s whereabouts, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!