FBI asking for help finding Michigan bank robber who later stole a truck in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — The FBI is asking for help locating a wanted man who may be in Indiana.

On Jan. 17, Jacob Robert Edwards robbed a bank in New Baltimore, Michigan.

Two days later, authorities say he stole a truck in Lafayette and led police on a chase that ended in a crash in Henning, Illinois. Edwards escaped from the crash scene and is still at large.

The FBI believes Edwards has a gun from the truck and is armed and dangerous. He may have come back across the state border into Indiana.

If you see Edwards, do not approach him and call 911.

If you have any information regarding Edward’s whereabouts, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.