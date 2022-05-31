FBI & IMPD seek help identifying man accused of robbing Chase bank

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of robbing an Indianapolis bank.

The FBI issued the images below on Tuesday of a man they say robbed the Chase Bank in the 1400 block of W. Southport Road on May 14 around 10:45 a.m.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the FBI.

The suspect was described by witnesses as being a white male who appeared to be approximately 40 to 50 years of age with a stocky build.

Anybody with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS), or the FBI at 317-595-4000.