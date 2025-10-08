FBI Indianapolis arrests 114 violent offenders in 'Summer Heat' operation

The FBI's Indianapolis Field Office arrested 114 violent offenders across Indiana during a three-month nationwide crime-fighting initiative called "Summer Heat."

The operation, which ran from June 24 through Sept. 20, involved all 55 FBI field offices working alongside state and local law enforcement partners to target violent criminals, gangs, and fugitives.

"I am fully committed to crushing violent crime in the state of Indiana," said Timothy J. O'Malley, special agent in charge of the FBI Indianapolis field office.

"Summer Heat demonstrated that surging resources with our state and local law enforcement partners, as well as our other federal partners, has a significant impact on reducing crime," O'Malley said.

During the Indianapolis operation, agents seized 26 weapons, 7 pounds of fentanyl, more than 2 pounds of fentanyl/heroin mix, almost 8 pounds of methamphetamine, and almost 2 pounds of cocaine.

Nationally, Summer Heat resulted in 8,629 arrests, with more than 6,500 falling under the FBI's Violent Crime and Gang program. Agents and intelligence professionals investigating violent crimes against children identified or located 1,053 victim children.

The nationwide operation also led to the seizure of 44,569 kilograms of cocaine, 421 kilograms of fentanyl, and 2,281 weapons.

The multi-pronged offensive focused on executing federal warrants on violent criminals and fugitives, dismantling violent gangs, identifying and rescuing child victims, and resolving violent crime cases.