FBI, multiple agencies executing search warrant on property where deer processing business located

MOORESVILLE — The Federal Bureau of Investigations assisted with the execution of a search warrant at a property in southern Mooresville on Tuesday.

FBI Special Agent Steve Secor says the FBI was called to assist at 10830 Interurban Lane, which is also the location of a deer processing business.

Secor released the following statement to WRTV:

"We are assisting our local law enforcement partners with the execution of a search warrant. No further details are available at this time.”

On Wednesday, the Bloomington Police Department said they were executing the search warrant. Capt. Ryan Pedigo released the following statement:

"On March 9th, 2021, investigators from the Bloomington Police Department, assisted by members of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the Indiana State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at Little Buck Processing near Mooresville, Indiana. The search warrant was granted based upon information learned in an ongoing investigation by the Bloomington Police Department. The investigation is still active and no further information will be released at this time."

Multiple other agencies were on scene at the property, but no other department would confirm what was happening.