FBI seeks potential victims of two semi-truck drivers accused of kidnapping women

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking potential victims of two semi-truck drivers accused of kidnapping women and holding them for ransom.

Pierre Washington, 35, and Brian Summerson, 25, have both recently been arrested for their alleged role in kidnapping women and demanding money in order to release them.

According to the FBI, Summerson's main routes were on I-95 from New Jersey to Miami, Flordia, and Chicago, Illinois to Kansas City, Missouri. The 25-year-old is a resident of Dillon, South Carolina and he often tells potential victims his name is "Von" or "Vaughn."

Summerson was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida for Battery Causing Bodily Harm, False Imprisonment, and Tampering with a Witness' Calling 911. It was not initially made available exactly when he was arrested.

Washington, of Chicago, is the owner of "God Got Me LLC." At the time of this initial report, it is unclear what routes he frequented.

Washington was arrested last month in reference to the ongoing investigation.

The FBI reports that the investigation has revealed photographs, videos, and text communications of additional women on Summerson’s electronic devices and accounts.

If you have any information concerning this case, or if you believe you are a victim of these alleged crimes, you're asked to email truckervictims@fbi.gov.