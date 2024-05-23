Federal charges filed against man who set IndyGo bus on fire

INDIANAPOLIS— The Indianapolis man who allegedly set an IndyGo Red Line bus on fire on the morning of April 24 is now charged federally.

Demarcus McCloud, 45, of Indianapolis, has been charged by a federal grand jury with arson of property and vehicle receiving federal funds.

According to court documents, McCloud entered a Red Line bus at the 38th and North Meridian Street stop and caught the bus on fire.

IMPD Officers located McCloud in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant and found him holding two butane lighters in his hand. He was arrested and transported to Eskenazi Hospital to be assessed for physical injuries.

McCloud allegedly used the lighters, a cigarette and a jug full of an unknown liquid to set a seat on fire toward the back of the bus.

During this incident, a passenger on the bus suffered from smoke inhalation after exiting the vehicle and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The damages to the bus was estimated at approximately $2.1 million according to the United States Department of Justice.

McCloud faces up to 40 years in federal prison.