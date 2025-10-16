Search warrant served at Fishers massage parlor; investigation underway

FISHERS — Fishers Police confirm an investigation is underway at Massage Finesse in the 16100 block of Olio Road.

A search warrant was served on Thursday morning. Fishers Police said they are working alongside the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Signs posted on the door read "Legal Notice. Unsafe-Danger. Do not enter or occupy" and "Do not enter the locks have been changed."

The FBI declined to provide information about the investigation.

The investigation comes after three people were arrested Wednesday in a human trafficking investigation involving massage parlors in Kokomo and Indianapolis operating as fronts for prostitution.

Three people were arrested on felony charges including corrupt business influence and promoting prostitution.

There is no confirmation the investigations are related.