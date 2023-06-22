Watch Now
Federal investigation underway in Indianapolis

Posted at 7:50 AM, Jun 22, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) have confirmed they are working on a federal investigation this morning in Indianapolis with other entities.

IMPD says they are an assisting agency.

In the 800 block of N. Tuxedo Street, a WRTV crew witnessed an investigation taking place with ATF and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents in the area.

According to IMPD, there is no threat to the public at this time.

WRTV is working to learn more information about the investigation.

